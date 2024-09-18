‘4 in 5 patients with flu-like symptoms have COVID-19’

‘4 in 5 patients with flu-like symptoms have COVID-19’

ISTANBUL
‘4 in 5 patients with flu-like symptoms have COVID-19’

The number of COVID-19 cases has recently surged, with four out of five patients seeking hospital care for flu-like symptoms testing positive for the virus, according to an expert.

"Despite people’s apparent disregard for the virus, COVID-19 still persists. Since Aug. 15, we have observed a significant increase in cases,” noted Dr. Müslüm Süngü, an Internal Medicine Specialist

Even though the world has been combating COVID-19 since 2019, people still do not take the current cases seriously, and some patients who are aware of their illness choose not to wear masks, according to Süngü.

The expert noted that though the lethal effects of the coronavirus have dramatically diminished over time, it still continues to pose a risk for elderly patients with weakened immune systems and chronic illnesses.

“People should wear masks in crowded, confined spaces. Patients with concerns [such as runny nose or sore throat] should visit the closest medical facility to get tested,” he further added.

Süngü also recommended wearing masks in environments where people gather or work closely together, especially with the start of the new academic year.

"At school, children spend extended periods of time in crowded conditions. One infected child can lead to a flu outbreak throughout the entire school," he warned. “Flu is spread by carriers from schools to families and then to workplaces. This cycle impacts all facets of society.”

Meanwhile, a new strain of coronavirus has begun to spread and may soon surpass the currently prevalent strain, according to scientists.

The XEC strain, initially identified in Germany back in June, has also been reported in the U.K., the U.S., Denmark and a few more nations.

The symptoms are similar to those of a regular cold or flu — high temperature, sore throat, exhaustion, cough and body aches.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Conflict, climate threaten fight against diseases

Conflict, climate threaten fight against diseases
LATEST NEWS

  1. Conflict, climate threaten fight against diseases

    Conflict, climate threaten fight against diseases

  2. Trump vows to visit town at heart of migrant row

    Trump vows to visit town at heart of migrant row

  3. Germany's far right mobilizing youth vote

    Germany's far right mobilizing youth vote

  4. Argentina recession deepens with 1.7 pct contraction in Q2

    Argentina recession deepens with 1.7 pct contraction in Q2

  5. Solar industry on track for another record year: Report

    Solar industry on track for another record year: Report
Recommended
Early season catch plummets as pollution hits Aegean fishermen

Early season catch plummets as pollution hits Aegean fishermen
5,000-year-old salt cave in Çankırı ray of hope for COPD patients

5,000-year-old salt cave in Çankırı ray of hope for COPD patients
Second-hand bookstores struggle as e-commerce dominates

Second-hand bookstores struggle as e-commerce dominates
Turkish minister highlights need for national tech following Lebanon pager blasts

Turkish minister highlights need for national tech following Lebanon pager blasts
Türkiye is a proper contributor to regional stability, US official says

Türkiye is a proper contributor to regional stability, US official says
Erdoğan renews call for new constitution

Erdoğan renews call for new constitution
Türkiye leads as top drone supplier: US think tank

Türkiye leads as top drone supplier: US think tank
WORLD Conflict, climate threaten fight against diseases

Conflict, climate threaten fight against diseases

Climate change and conflicts are threatening progress in the fight against infectious diseases like AIDS, tuberculosis and malaria, a group dedicating to eradicating the illnesses warned yesterday.

ECONOMY Argentina recession deepens with 1.7 pct contraction in Q2

Argentina recession deepens with 1.7 pct contraction in Q2

Argentina's economy contracted by 1.7 percent in the second quarter, the national statistics agency has said, deepening a recession in the austerity-hit nation.

SPORTS Türkiye beat Iceland 3-1 in Nations League

Türkiye beat Iceland 3-1 in Nations League

Türkiye beat Iceland 3-1 in a UEFA Nations League group match Monday as Benfica winger Kerem Aktürkoğlu scored a hat-trick to guide his nation to a home victory.
﻿