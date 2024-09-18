‘4 in 5 patients with flu-like symptoms have COVID-19’

ISTANBUL

The number of COVID-19 cases has recently surged, with four out of five patients seeking hospital care for flu-like symptoms testing positive for the virus, according to an expert.

"Despite people’s apparent disregard for the virus, COVID-19 still persists. Since Aug. 15, we have observed a significant increase in cases,” noted Dr. Müslüm Süngü, an Internal Medicine Specialist

Even though the world has been combating COVID-19 since 2019, people still do not take the current cases seriously, and some patients who are aware of their illness choose not to wear masks, according to Süngü.

The expert noted that though the lethal effects of the coronavirus have dramatically diminished over time, it still continues to pose a risk for elderly patients with weakened immune systems and chronic illnesses.

“People should wear masks in crowded, confined spaces. Patients with concerns [such as runny nose or sore throat] should visit the closest medical facility to get tested,” he further added.

Süngü also recommended wearing masks in environments where people gather or work closely together, especially with the start of the new academic year.

"At school, children spend extended periods of time in crowded conditions. One infected child can lead to a flu outbreak throughout the entire school," he warned. “Flu is spread by carriers from schools to families and then to workplaces. This cycle impacts all facets of society.”

Meanwhile, a new strain of coronavirus has begun to spread and may soon surpass the currently prevalent strain, according to scientists.

The XEC strain, initially identified in Germany back in June, has also been reported in the U.K., the U.S., Denmark and a few more nations.

The symptoms are similar to those of a regular cold or flu — high temperature, sore throat, exhaustion, cough and body aches.