4.8 magnitude earthquake strikes Aegean province

MUĞLA

A 4.8-magnitude earthquake has struck the Aegean province of Muğla, while also rattling the neighboring provinces of Antalya and Denizli, the Disaster and Emergency Presidency (AFAD) has announced.

The earthquake occurred 7 kilometers (4.3 miles) below the surface in Muğla’s Köyceğiz district on Oct. 2 at 1:58 p.m., while Boğaziçi University’s Kandilli Observatory and Earthquake Research Institute announced the magnitude of the earthquake as 4.6.

AFAD stated that there is no negative denunciation aftermath on a social media post, adding that the developments are being followed.

Muğla Governor’s Office stated that the cracks formed in the wall of a house, according to initial reports.

The office also announced that AFAD teams were dispatched to the scene.

Türkiye is crossed by fault lines and is prone to earthquakes.

Last October, a powerful 6.6-magnitude earthquake struck the country’s third-largest city, İzmir, killing at least 115 people and injuring over 1,000 others.