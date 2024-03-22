38 pct of accidents linked to motorcycles in 2023: Minister

38 pct of accidents linked to motorcycles in 2023: Minister

ISTANBUL
38 pct of accidents linked to motorcycles in 2023: Minister

Türkiye witnessed an increase in motorcycle-related accidents, with 38 percent of fatal and injury accidents in 2023 caused by motorcycles, Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya has said.

Yerlikaya attended the opening of the 2024 Motobike Istanbul Fair on March 21, where he highlighted the increasing number of motorcycle accidents in the country.

The minister emphasized that motorcycles were involved in 38 percent of all fatal and injury accidents in 2023 and 20 percent of all fatal traffic accidents. He attributed the high accident rate to speeding and reckless driving, with 78 percent of fatal accidents occurring due to the fault of motorcycle drivers.

“In 2023, over 89,000 motorcycle accidents were reported in Türkiye, resulting in 107,725 injuries and 1,301 deaths. This represents a 30 percent increase in fatalities compared to 2022,” Yerlikaya stated.

The minister also stressed the importance of wearing helmets, as they were found to reduce the risk of death by 37 percent. He urged motorcyclists to prioritize safety and abide by traffic rules to prevent accidents.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Japan to discuss AUKUS defense tech partnership: US diplomat

Japan to discuss AUKUS defense tech partnership: US diplomat
LATEST NEWS

  1. Japan to discuss AUKUS defense tech partnership: US diplomat

    Japan to discuss AUKUS defense tech partnership: US diplomat

  2. EU leaders agree to open membership talks with Bosnia

    EU leaders agree to open membership talks with Bosnia

  3. Anti-migrant rhetoric surging amid flurry of elections: UN

    Anti-migrant rhetoric surging amid flurry of elections: UN

  4. Gangs make advances as conditions in Haiti worsen

    Gangs make advances as conditions in Haiti worsen

  5. Türkiye to face Hungary in friendly ahead of Euro 2024

    Türkiye to face Hungary in friendly ahead of Euro 2024
Recommended
Thousands of people gather to celebrate Nevruz

Thousands of people gather to celebrate Nevruz
Extended Ramadan holiday to boost tourism in Türkiye

Extended Ramadan holiday to boost tourism in Türkiye
Turkish swimmer makes history with Cook Strait crossing

Turkish swimmer makes history with Cook Strait crossing
Erdoğan says Türkiyes economy grew threefold

Erdoğan says Türkiye's economy 'grew threefold'
Türkiye slams Israel over nuclear weapons narrative on Gaza

Türkiye slams Israel over nuclear weapons narrative on Gaza
Istanbul mayor sets sights on hosting 2027 European Games

Istanbul mayor sets sights on hosting 2027 European Games
WORLD Japan to discuss AUKUS defense tech partnership: US diplomat

Japan to discuss AUKUS defense tech partnership: US diplomat

Japan is expected to discuss cooperating on technology with the AUKUS defense grouping at a summit in Washington next month, according to comments from a high-ranking U.S. diplomat published in Japanese media on Friday.
ECONOMY New vehicle registrations up 78 percent

New vehicle registrations up 78 percent

New motor vehicle registrations increased by 77.6 percent in February from a year ago to 193,600, according to numbers from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK).
SPORTS Türkiye to face Hungary in friendly ahead of Euro 2024

Türkiye to face Hungary in friendly ahead of Euro 2024

Türkiye's national football team is gearing up for a friendly match against Hungary set to take place at the Puskas Arena in Budapest today.
﻿