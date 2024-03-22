38 pct of accidents linked to motorcycles in 2023: Minister

ISTANBUL

Türkiye witnessed an increase in motorcycle-related accidents, with 38 percent of fatal and injury accidents in 2023 caused by motorcycles, Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya has said.

Yerlikaya attended the opening of the 2024 Motobike Istanbul Fair on March 21, where he highlighted the increasing number of motorcycle accidents in the country.

The minister emphasized that motorcycles were involved in 38 percent of all fatal and injury accidents in 2023 and 20 percent of all fatal traffic accidents. He attributed the high accident rate to speeding and reckless driving, with 78 percent of fatal accidents occurring due to the fault of motorcycle drivers.

“In 2023, over 89,000 motorcycle accidents were reported in Türkiye, resulting in 107,725 injuries and 1,301 deaths. This represents a 30 percent increase in fatalities compared to 2022,” Yerlikaya stated.

The minister also stressed the importance of wearing helmets, as they were found to reduce the risk of death by 37 percent. He urged motorcyclists to prioritize safety and abide by traffic rules to prevent accidents.