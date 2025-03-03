37 injured in Çanakkale bus crash

37 injured in Çanakkale bus crash

ÇANAKKALE
37 injured in Çanakkale bus crash

A bus accident in the northwestern province of Çanakkale’s Gelibolu district has left 37 individuals injured.

The incident occurred when a tour bus traveling from Greece’s Xanthi Carnival to the western city of İzmir steered off the road. There were 44 passengers on board at the time of the crash.

Preliminary reports suggest that the driver, identified only by the initials Y.B., may have fallen asleep during the journey, local media reported. Y.B. was also among the injured, according to reports.

Passengers indicated that the bus had been delayed at the Greece-Türkiye border for about five hours due to heavy traffic, which could have potentially contributed to driver fatigue.

Authorities have launched an investigation into the accident and continue to examine the circumstances surrounding the crash, with further updates expected to come to light as the investigation develops.

In a similar incident last August, a bus crashed through a highway bridge near the capital Ankara, killing nine people and injuring 26.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Trump in fresh Zelensky attack over worst statement

Trump in fresh Zelensky attack over 'worst statement'
LATEST NEWS

  1. Trump in fresh Zelensky attack over 'worst statement'

    Trump in fresh Zelensky attack over 'worst statement'

  2. Europe's security unimaginable without Türkiye: Erdoğan

    Europe's security unimaginable without Türkiye: Erdoğan

  3. Türkiye condemns Israel for blocking aid into Gaza

    Türkiye condemns Israel for blocking aid into Gaza

  4. Zelensky says ceasefire without guarantees 'will be failure'

    Zelensky says ceasefire without guarantees 'will be failure'

  5. Kärcher Türkiye rises to leadership in Southern Europe region

    Kärcher Türkiye rises to leadership in Southern Europe region
Recommended
Europes security unimaginable without Türkiye: Erdoğan

Europe's security unimaginable without Türkiye: Erdoğan
Türkiye condemns Israel for blocking aid into Gaza

Türkiye condemns Israel for blocking aid into Gaza
Court appoints legal guardians for businessman Kıraç in rare dispute

Court appoints legal guardians for businessman Kıraç in rare dispute
MHP leader calls Demirtaş over peace process

MHP leader calls Demirtaş over peace process
Master of Anatolian pop, Edip Akbayram, dies at 75

Master of Anatolian pop, Edip Akbayram, dies at 75
Motorcycles involved in half of traffic accidents, minister warns

Motorcycles involved in half of traffic accidents, minister warns
WORLD Trump in fresh Zelensky attack over worst statement

Trump in fresh Zelensky attack over 'worst statement'

Donald Trump said Monday that Washington would "not put up with" Volodymyr Zelensky's rhetoric much longer, as the U.S. president prepared to meet his top team after a disastrous Oval Office row with the Ukrainian leader.

ECONOMY Kärcher Türkiye rises to leadership in Southern Europe region

Kärcher Türkiye rises to leadership in Southern Europe region

With its outstanding growth figures in 2024, Kärcher Türkiye has outperformed other major markets in its region, securing the leadership position in Southern Europe, which also includes Spain, Italy, Portugal, Malta and Greece.
SPORTS Legal experts weigh in on Mourinho’s controversial post-match remarks

Legal experts weigh in on Mourinho’s controversial post-match remarks

Fenerbahçe football club head coach José Mourinho has ignited a heated debate following his comments after a Galatasaray-Fenerbahçe derby match on Feb. 24 in which he stated that “everyone on the opposing bench was jumping like monkeys.”
﻿