37 injured in Çanakkale bus crash

ÇANAKKALE

A bus accident in the northwestern province of Çanakkale’s Gelibolu district has left 37 individuals injured.

The incident occurred when a tour bus traveling from Greece’s Xanthi Carnival to the western city of İzmir steered off the road. There were 44 passengers on board at the time of the crash.

Preliminary reports suggest that the driver, identified only by the initials Y.B., may have fallen asleep during the journey, local media reported. Y.B. was also among the injured, according to reports.

Passengers indicated that the bus had been delayed at the Greece-Türkiye border for about five hours due to heavy traffic, which could have potentially contributed to driver fatigue.

Authorities have launched an investigation into the accident and continue to examine the circumstances surrounding the crash, with further updates expected to come to light as the investigation develops.

In a similar incident last August, a bus crashed through a highway bridge near the capital Ankara, killing nine people and injuring 26.