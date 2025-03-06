32nd Istanbul Jazz Festival to be held in July

ISTANBUL

The 32nd edition of the "Istanbul Jazz Festival" will take place from July 1 to 17 around the slogan "Let’s Meet in Jazz."

The festival will feature over 200 local and international artists in nearly 40 concerts in 17 days.

Harun İzer, the director of the Istanbul Jazz Festival, stated that international stars, young talents, jazz musicians and many local and foreign performers from various genres close to jazz would be taking the stage at various venues in Istanbul.

İzer highlighted that the festival's most prominent stars would meet the audience at concerts held at Harbiye Cemil Topuzlu Open-Air Theater from July 1 to 3.

He added, "On July 1, Chucho Valdes Royal Quartet, one of the most important names in Latin jazz, will open the festival. After that, we will enjoy the successful band Hermanos Gutierrez, who will bring the warm music of the Mexican deserts and its beautiful tones to our country. On July 3, Max Richter, a significant composer, pianist and musician from the U.K., will take the stage. He is widely known for his film scores and as one of the most successful representatives of the new neoclassical movement with his beautiful compositions. He will also be one of the main stars of this year's festival.”

Harun İzer also mentioned that Me'shell Ndegeocello, who won a Grammy Award this year in the alternative jazz category with her latest album, will be performing in Istanbul as part of the festival.

"Ndegeocello is an exceptionally successful and innovative musician. On the other hand, Gregory Privat, an important jazz pianist from France, will perform with Tolga Bilgin from Türkiye. We also have a very special guest from Italy, Chiara Civello, who will perform both international jazz standards and Italian songs with her beautiful voice. American jazz musician Jazzmeia Horn, one of the successful vocalists bringing a fresh breath to jazz, will also be one of the key names this year," he said.

“Two of Türkiye's most successful musicians will perform there. First, Meltem Ege and Friends will take the stage. Meltem Ege is a very successful musician who continued her jazz studies in the U.S. while working as an academic at the California Institute of the Arts. We will listen to her before the release of her new album at the Istanbul Jazz Festival. Another important name is Kerem Görsev, one of the most prominent names in Turkish jazz, who will perform this year as well,” he added.

İzer also mentioned the continuation of iconic events such as the jazz ferry, jazz in the parks and the +1 Night Walks, saying, "These events will give all our audiences the chance to experience the beauty of Istanbul in different venues and locations. Particularly, successful bands such as Ghost Note and MY BABY from different countries will be performing. Tickets will go on sale on March 14. I believe that everyone will find something enjoyable at this festival by reviewing the program. Our slogan this year is 'Let’s Meet in Jazz.' We invite all music lovers to meet us at the 'Istanbul Jazz Festival.'”

Lifetime Achievement Award

This year, the "Lifetime Achievement Award" will be presented to saxophonist Yalçın Ateş, one of the masters of jazz music, and İzzet Öz for their pioneering work in music publishing, which has contributed to the widespread reach of jazz.

During the first three days of the festival, Chucho Valdes, a seven-time Grammy winner from Afro-Cuban jazz, Hermanos Gutierrez, a pioneer of Latin guitar, and Max Richter, a composer and pianist, will perform at the Harbiye Cemil Topuzlu Open-Air Theater.

Gregory Privat, Jazzmeia Hornand Grammy-winning Me'shell Ndegeocello will also take the stage for jazz lovers.

Italian musician Chiara Civello, who bring Brazil's beloved samba and bossa nova music back to the global stage, will give her first concerts in Türkiye.

Kerem Görsev Quintet, trumpet artist Tolga Bilgin, who will present his new album "Solitude" in Türkiye, Meltem Ege, musician Mehmet Ali Sanlıkol, Italian double bassist Michelangelo Scandroglio and Hakan Başar Trio will also be among the guests on the jazz stage.

The "+1 Night Walks" event will take place over two days at Kadıköy Cinema and Moda Stage with different guests.

The Caz Vapuru (Jazz Ferry), held on Şehir Hatları ferries, will take festival-goers to Anadolu Kavağı with performances by Brassist, Kaan Arslan Co. and Kamucan Yalçın and Friends in various styles.

The free "Jazz in the Parks" concerts, which spread the music of the festival across the city's parks, will once again turn these parks into festival venues this year.

Venues hosting the festival this year include the French Palace, the Garden of the Italian Consulate, The Marmara Esma Sultan Mansion, Gün Bahçesi – Hilton Istanbul Bosphorus, Sultan Park - Swissotel The Bosphorus and Harbiye Cemil Topuzlu Open-Air Theater.