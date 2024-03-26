32 suspects held in fraud network crackdown

MERSIN

Police have apprehended 32 individuals allegedly involved in a sophisticated fraud network in the southern province of Mersin.

The operation, conducted under the coordination of the chief public prosecutor's office in the city, unveiled a web of deceit that spanned various fraudulent schemes, resulting in a collective profit of 180 million Turkish Liras ($5.6 million).

The investigation, spearheaded by Mersin police, tracked the activities of the fraud network, which had previously victimized residents of the city through deceptive means.

According to authorities, the suspects orchestrated their schemes by leveraging fake advertisements on fabricated websites, targeting unsuspecting individuals looking to purchase bungalow houses, electrical appliances and second-hand vehicles.

Initial findings from the police probe revealed that the fraudsters employed a range of tactics to lure their victims. One method involved the creation of counterfeit links to renowned websites, through which they advertised non-existent goods at enticingly low prices.

Additionally, the perpetrators purportedly posed as intermediaries for a fictitious law firm, duping individuals into transferring funds under false pretenses.

In an operation, law enforcement officers raided the homes, workplaces and vehicles of the suspects, leading to the confiscation of 70 mobile phones, four unlicensed weapons, 62 bank cards belonging to different individuals and a sum of cash.

The apprehended suspects, including the purported leader of the criminal organization, were taken into custody for further questioning.