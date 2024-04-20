32 suspects detained in Istanbul organized crime bust

ISTANBUL
Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya has announced the detention of 32 suspects allegedly linked to an organized crime network in Istanbul.

In a post on social media, Yerlikaya revealed that the arrests were made during operations conducted across several districts of Istanbul – Beşiktaş, Avcılar, Esenyurt and Kağıthane.

The crackdown, led by law enforcement agencies, unearthed a spectrum of criminal activities attributed to the organized crime syndicate. According to the minister, the detainees are implicated in offenses spanning intentional homicide, endangerment of general security, property damage, drug production and trafficking, as well as threats and insult crimes.

In the aftermath of the operations, authorities seized a cache of illicit firearms, comprising 34 unlicensed pistols and two unlicensed automatic pistols. Additionally, law enforcement confiscated the vehicle allegedly used in the commission of these crimes, along with three counterfeit license plates associated with the illicit activities.

