31 protesters held over invading Epsom Derby

31 protesters held over invading Epsom Derby

EPSOM, United Kingdom
31 protesters held over invading Epsom Derby

British police guarding the Epsom Derby have made multiple arrests including of an activist from the rights group Animal Rising who stormed the track during the blue-riband horse race.

The man was bundled away by police and stewards before the 14 horses reached that point of the track, to cheers from massed spectators.

One woman was arrested as she tried to clamber over the fence, as Animal Rising slammed race organisers for a “sickening display of profit (over) care for animals.”

Surrey Police said they had arrested 31 protesters, including 19 activists from the animal rights group in a pre-emptive operation around the Epsom racecourse, near London.

All were arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit public nuisance, the police force said.

Animal Rising activists stormed the Grand National race at Aintree near Liverpool in April, and last week said they had “rescued” three lambs from slaughter on a farm on King Charles III’s Sandringham estate.

Three horses were destroyed after getting injured during the Grand National steeplechase festival -- proof, the group says, that racing is fatally dangerous.

In 1913, the Epsom Derby was the scene of one of the most famous political protests in British history.

Suffragette Emily Davison, campaigning for women’s right to vote, was trampled to death when she ran in front of King George V’s horse. A plaque today marks the tragedy at Epsom’s Tattenham Corner.

The suffragettes were seen by authorities at the time as dangerous radicals, as groups such as Animal Rising and Just Stop Oil are seen by the government today.

Britain’s Conservative government has responded to today’s wave of direct action groups with strict new legislation.

But defying the crackdown, Just Stop Oil continued this week to stage daily go-slow marches along major London roads as it presses for an end to all fossil fuel development.

UK, Sports,

TÜRKIYE Türkiye, Sweden to hold meeting for NATO bid in June: NATO

Türkiye, Sweden to hold meeting for NATO bid in June: NATO
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye, Sweden to hold meeting for NATO bid in June: NATO

    Türkiye, Sweden to hold meeting for NATO bid in June: NATO

  2. Türkiye to send commando unit to help quell unrest in Kosovo

    Türkiye to send commando unit to help quell unrest in Kosovo

  3. Int’l dignitaries attend president’s inauguration ceremony

    Int’l dignitaries attend president’s inauguration ceremony

  4. Giro winner Roglic to skip Tour

    Giro winner Roglic to skip Tour

  5. 31 protesters held over invading Epsom Derby

    31 protesters held over invading Epsom Derby
Recommended
Giro winner Roglic to skip Tour

Giro winner Roglic to skip Tour
Champion Galatasaray ready to party in derby game

Champion Galatasaray ready to party in derby game
Turkish athlete wins gold at Taekwondo championship

Turkish athlete wins gold at Taekwondo championship
Galatasaray claims record 23rd Turkish league title

Galatasaray claims record 23rd Turkish league title
High-altitude Olympic pool becomes world’s top swimming base

High-altitude Olympic pool becomes world’s top swimming base
Mother-daughter duo becomes kickboxing champions

Mother-daughter duo becomes kickboxing champions
WORLD Türkiye to send commando unit to help quell unrest in Kosovo

Türkiye to send commando unit to help quell unrest in Kosovo

The Turkish Defense Ministry announced on June 3 it will be sending a commando battalion to northern Kosovo in response to a NATO request for troops to help quell violent unrest.

ECONOMY Macro-financial stability a priority, says Şimşek

Macro-financial stability a priority, says Şimşek

Establishing macro-financial stability will be the government’s priority, newly appointed Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek has said, stressing that bringing down inflation to single digits in the medium term is crucial.

SPORTS Giro winner Roglic to skip Tour

Giro winner Roglic to skip Tour

The winner of the Giro d’Italia last month Primoz Roglic will skip the Tour de France this summer, the director of his Jumbo-Visma team has said.