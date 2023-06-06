30 arrested for 'attempted coup' in Kyrgyzstan: official

30 arrested for 'attempted coup' in Kyrgyzstan: official

30 arrested for attempted coup in Kyrgyzstan: official

More than 30 people accused of a coup plot have been arrested in Kyrgyzstan, the national security service said Tuesday.

The impoverished Central Asian country with ties to Russia and China has seen three presidents resign over political crises fuelled by corruption, nepotism and disputed votes since gaining independence from the Soviet Union in 1991.

The GKNB state security agency said it dismantled the preparations of a group of people planning to organise riots "in order to seize power by force", adding that more than 30 people were arrested on Monday.

The arrests come just days after a visit to Kyrgyzstan by European Council President Charles Michel, during which President Sadyr Japarov pledged his "readiness to work hand in hand with the European Union".

While this mountainous country has long enjoyed a relatively free press and political pluralism in a region where expression remains restricted, NGOs are denouncing an increase in pressure against the media and civil society.

coup attempt,

SPORTS New cabinet to serve nation with love: Erdoğan

New cabinet to serve nation with love: Erdoğan
LATEST NEWS

  1. New cabinet to serve nation with love: Erdoğan

    New cabinet to serve nation with love: Erdoğan

  2. HDP co-chairs won’t rerun for leadership

    HDP co-chairs won’t rerun for leadership

  3. Parliament to elect its new speaker

    Parliament to elect its new speaker

  4. İbrahim Kalın appointed as new intelligence chief

    İbrahim Kalın appointed as new intelligence chief

  5. Search underway for missing person following floods

    Search underway for missing person following floods
Recommended
Former FBI agent convicted of spying for Russia, dies in prison

Former FBI agent convicted of spying for Russia, dies in prison
Senior US, Chinese diplomats hold candid talks to avoid escalation of tensions

Senior US, Chinese diplomats hold 'candid' talks to avoid escalation of tensions
Collapse of major dam in southern Ukraine triggers emergency

Collapse of major dam in southern Ukraine triggers emergency
Sonic boom rattles Washington as fighter jets chase Cessna

Sonic boom rattles Washington as fighter jets chase Cessna
US releases video showing close-call in Taiwan Strait with Chinese destroyer

US releases video showing close-call in Taiwan Strait with Chinese destroyer
Russia says repelled large-scale Ukraine offensive in Donetsk

Russia says repelled 'large-scale' Ukraine offensive in Donetsk
WORLD 30 arrested for attempted coup in Kyrgyzstan: official

30 arrested for 'attempted coup' in Kyrgyzstan: official

More than 30 people accused of a coup plot have been arrested in Kyrgyzstan, the national security service said Tuesday.

ECONOMY Air travel to soar near record in 2023: Industry group

Air travel to soar near record in 2023: Industry group

Airlines will fly 4.35 billion passengers this year, close to the 2019 record as the industry bounces back from the COVID-19 pandemic, an industry group said yesterday.

SPORTS New cabinet to serve nation with love: Erdoğan

New cabinet to serve nation with love: Erdoğan

The new cabinet formed after the May 14 and 28 polls will serve the entire nation with love, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has expressed, as the ministers and vice president convened for the first time in the new cabinet.