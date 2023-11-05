30,000 patients await organ, tissue donation in Türkiye: Expert

ISTANBUL

Approximately 30,000 patients are waiting for organ and tissue transplants, as the numbers of organ donations have significantly dwindled due to both health concerns and diminished awareness about donation during the COVID-19 pandemic, an expert has said.

"We should not simply regard patients in need of organ transplants as those with diseases limited to a single organ. They have a risk of death due to organ failure. This is the most crucial distinction setting them apart from other medical treatments," doctor Ayhan Dinçkan stated.

Though Türkiye possesses sufficient resources and technology for organ transplant procedures, organ donation rates are considerably lower compared to developed countries, he pointed out.

"When we consider all organs, including tissues, there are approximately 30,000 patients awaiting transplants. The majority of them are kidney transplant candidates. Fifteen percent of these patients are children."

Reminding that that organs for patients are typically obtained from two sources: Living donors and deceased donors due to brain death, the expert noted that in Türkiye, organs are generally acquired from living donors.

“The primary reason for this situation is the lack of sufficient organ donations, which results in the need for urgent organ transplants within families when a critical situation arises, and loved ones volunteer as living donors."

Stressing that during the COVID-19 pandemic, organ donation numbers, which were already insufficient, further declined due to people's health concerns, a shift of focus in the healthcare sector toward the pandemic and a decrease in public awareness about this issue.

"The pandemic is over. It has almost faded from our lives, and we have returned to our normal routines. However, we have yet to recover the lost donation rates from the pandemic era. Our donation numbers have not returned to pre-pandemic levels. Therefore, we must strive to regain our former momentum and return to the days of yore. As we are on the centenary of the republic, this issue should once again be in the spotlight, and we should endeavor to enlighten the community once more."