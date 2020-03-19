3 YPG/PKK terrorists surrender to Turkish forces

ANKARA
Photo by Turkey's Defense Ministry via İHA

At least three YPG/PKK terrorists have surrendered to security forces, the Defense Ministry said on March 19.

The ministry said on Twitter that two terrorists, who fled the terror ranks in northern Iraq, turned themselves in at southeastern Şırnak province's border post.

Another terrorist, who fled the terror group in northern Syria, surrendered to Turkish forces at a border post in southeastern Mardin province.

The ministry said that the terrorists' escapes from the PKK continue.

The PKK is listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the United States, and the European Union.

It has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

The YPG is the PKK's Syrian offshoot.

