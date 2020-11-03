3-year-old girl rescued 91 hours after quake

  • November 03 2020 10:31:00

3-year-old girl rescued 91 hours after quake

İZMİR
3-year-old girl rescued 91 hours after quake

A three-year-old girl was pulled out of the rubble alive on Nov. 3, days after a magnitude 6.6 earthquake hit Turkey’s Aegean region.

Ayda Gezgin was rescued in the Bayraklı district of the Aegean province of İzmir some 91 hours after the quake.

Ayda, the 107th survivor to be rescued, was taken to a hospital immediately.

On Twitter, Mehmet Güllüoğlu, the head of Turkey’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD), has expressed happiness at the little girl’s rescue.

Speaking to reporters following Ayda’s rescue, a rescue team member, Nusret Aksoy, said he spotted the struggling young girl waving her hand.

According to the rescue crew, the first thing she said was, “Where is my father?” On the way to the hospital while she was in the ambulance, she also kept asking about her mother.

Ayda, who survived by hiding near a dishwasher, asked the health workers to bring her some meatballs and ayran, a drink made of yogurt and water, said the officials.

Ayda’s rescue came after a string of other miraculous rescues.

 

Speaking at a news conference, Environment and Urbanization Minister Murat Kurum said by all indications, Ayda’s health is stable and good, a view echoed by the deputy health minister.

He added that search and rescue efforts in four buildings continue while efforts in 13 buildings have been completed in the city, which is Turkey’s third-largest.

 

 

 

Izmir,

MOST POPULAR

  1. France to dissolve Turkish nationalist group 'Grey Wolves'

    France to dissolve Turkish nationalist group 'Grey Wolves'

  2. Turkey condemns terrorist attack in Vienna

    Turkey condemns terrorist attack in Vienna

  3. 3-year-old girl rescued 91 hours after quake

    3-year-old girl rescued 91 hours after quake

  4. Teen who scored top grade in high school entrance exam dies in earthquake

    Teen who scored top grade in high school entrance exam dies in earthquake

  5. Quake death toll rises to 105 in İzmir

    Quake death toll rises to 105 in İzmir
Recommended
MHP urges preparations for potential Istanbul earthquake

MHP urges preparations for potential Istanbul earthquake
Istanbul residents urged not to travel

Istanbul residents urged not to travel
Constructors of collapsed İzmir buildings detained

Constructors of collapsed İzmir buildings detained
İYİ Party leader criticizes gov’t for not taking enough measures

İYİ Party leader criticizes gov’t for not taking enough measures
One dead as tour boat capsizes in southern Turkey

One dead as tour boat capsizes in southern Turkey

Turkey mobilizes to help earthquake victims

Turkey mobilizes to help earthquake victims
WORLD Normalisation deals need US president tough on Iran: Israel

Normalisation deals need US president tough on Iran: Israel

Saudi Arabia and Qatar are among countries slated to establish relations with Israel under a regional rapprochement launched by U.S. President Donald Trump, an Israeli official said on Nov. 2.
ECONOMY Turkeys annual inflation rate at 11.89% in October

Turkey's annual inflation rate at 11.89% in October

Turkey posted an 11.89% annual hike in consumer prices in October, the country’s statistical authority said on Nov. 3. 
SPORTS Fenerbahçe beat Antalyaspor with late penalty

Fenerbahçe beat Antalyaspor with late penalty 

Fenerbahçe won against Fraport TAV Antalyaspor 2-1 in a Monday Super Lig match thanks to a late penalty scored by Argentine star Diego Perotti.