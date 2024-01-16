3 workers killed in a fire at Istanbul factory container

3 workers killed in a fire at Istanbul factory container

ISTANBUL
3 workers killed in a fire at Istanbul factory container

Three workers have been killed, and two others injured in fire in the container were workers resided within the compound of a factory in Istanbul.

The fire broke out at around 7:30 a.m. on Jan. 15 in a container housing five workers at a private company producing steel construction materials in the Sultanbeyli district.

Emergency response confirmed the death of three workers aged 17, 18 and 21 after they brought the blaze under control after several hours.

A statement from the Istanbul Governor’s Office noted that the two injured workers were currently undergoing treatment in the hospital, with one of them in critical condition.

Upon learning of the tragedy, friends of the deceased rushed to the scene and experienced emotional breakdown, as reported by the local media.

Preliminary findings stated that the fire resulted from an explosion caused by the use of thinner to ignite the heater inside the container. A formal investigation has been initiated to ascertain the exact cause of the incident, the authorities noted.

Providing an account of the incident to the media, a local resident described the initial outbreak of the fire followed by an explosion.

"I woke up in the morning to the sound of an explosion. Someone outside was shouting, and we intervened by bringing a fire extinguisher from the neighboring house. Due to the explosion, we couldn't get too close. The worker outside told us, 'There are four of us,’” he said.

