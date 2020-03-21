3 Turks die from coronavirus in Netherlands

ROTTERDAM

AA Photo

Three Turkish nationals with different ailments died in the Netherlands from the coronavirus, state-run Anadolu Agency reported on March 20.

A man and two woman, aged 82, 70 and 66, respectively, lost their lives due to the novel coronavirus, Turkey's ambassador at the Hague, Şaban Dişli, told Anadolu Agency.

The envoy said he talked with the families of the victims and conveyed his condolences.

He also conveyed that five other Turkish nationals are currently in intensive care due to the virus.

Dişli said a lot of support was given to the patients and families of the deceased. He said that the Turkish embassy is paying close attention to patients.

He added the bodies were unable to be transported to Turkey due to decisions by the World Health Organization (WHO) and the International Air Transport Association (IATA).

The deceased will be buried in a section reserved for Muslims in cemeteries in the Netherlands, he said.