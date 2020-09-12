3 Turkish soldiers killed, 1 hurt in eastern Turkey

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency

Three Turkish soldiers were killed and another was wounded during an operation in eastern Turkey, the Interior Ministry said on Sept. 11.

A gendarmerie captain and two gendarmerie specialist sergeants were killed, while a gendarmerie lieutenant colonel was injured in the operation carried out in Çatak district of Van province, the ministry said in a statement.

At least three terrorists were neutralized in the same operation, which was part of the ongoing Operation Yıldırım-10, the ministry added.

The National Defense Ministry on Twitter offered condolences to the families and relatives of the fallen soldiers and the Turkish nation.

Turkish authorities often use the word “neutralize” to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

The terrorists’ affiliation was not mentioned, but the terror group PKK has been active in the region.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S., and the EU – has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

118 YPG/PKK terrorists neutralized in 10 days

Turkish security forces neutralized 118 YPG/PKK terrorists in northern Iraq and northern Syria in the last 10 days, the National Defense Ministry said on Sept. 12.

The ministry added that of this figure, 21 terrorists had been neutralized over the past 24 hours alone.

"Our operations against the PKK terrorist organization continue with determination," it said.

