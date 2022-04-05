3 PKK/YPG terrorists ‘neutralized’

ANKARA

At least three PKK/YPG terrorists have been “neutralized” by security forces, the Turkish Defense Ministry has said.

The terrorists were neutralized while attempting to infiltrate the Operation Peace Spring zone, the ministry announced on April 5 on Twitter.

The Turkish Military launched Operation Peace Spring in northern Syria in 2019.

Earlier this week, the ministry also said 4 PKK/YPG terrorists were neutralized in the Operation Peace Spring zone when they opened harassing fire.

More than 10,000 operations were conducted by security forces against terror groups in March, and 80 terrorists were neutralized, Deputy Interior Minister İsmail Çataklı said in a briefing this week. Referring to the neutralized terrorists, Çataklı said 76 were captured alive, while four others surrendered to security forces. Among them are 53 PKK and 27 ISIL terrorist group members.

Over 8,000 of those anti-terror operations were conducted in rural areas and another 1,509 operations were carried out in urban areas, Çataklı said.