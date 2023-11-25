3 PKK terrorists ‘neutralized’ in northern Syria

ANKARA

The Turkish forces have “neutralized” three PKK/YPG terrorists, identified as actively preparing a series of attacks, in an operation in northern Syria, the Defense Ministry has announced.

"Our heroic Turkish Armed Forces neutralized three PKK/YPG terrorists who engaged in preparations of an attack on the Peace Spring region in northern Syria," a statement from the ministry said on Nov. 24.

"We continue to deal with PKK/YPG terrorists, whose only aim is to drench the region in blood, as they deserve," it said.

The term "neutralize" is frequently used by the Turkish military and officials to denote that the terrorists in question have either surrendered, been killed or captured during operations.

The 2018 operation, part of a series of Turkish military campaigns – including Euphrates Shield (2016) and Peace Spring (2019) – aimed to "prevent the establishment of a terror corridor and facilitate the peaceful settlement of residents along Türkiye's border."

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK — listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the U.S. and the EU — has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.