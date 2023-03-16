3,350 houses sold to foreigners in Türkiye in February

ANKARA
House sales to foreigners in Türkiye decreased by 27.0 percent in February compared to the same month last year, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) announced on March 15.

A total of 3,350 houses were sold to foreigners last month, accounting for 4.2 percent of the country’s total house sales of 80,031.

The popular Mediterranean province of Antalya ranked first with 1,261 sales to foreigners, followed by Istanbul with 1,133 sales and Mersin with 225 sales.

In the January-February period, house sales to foreigners decreased by 14.4 percent to reach 7,511 compared to the same period last year.

Last month, Russians were the top buyers of houses sold to foreigners in Türkiye, with 1,183 units.

Iranians bought 446 houses, while 173 houses were sold to Iraqis and 142 to Ukrainians.

In general, the number of houses sold in February decreased by 18.0 percent to reach 80,031 compared to the same month last year.

Most homes were sold in Istanbul, where 14,980 units changed hands, accounting for 18.7 percent of total sales.

Ankara followed Istanbul with 8,235 house sales and İzmir was third with 5,031 sales, with shares of 10.3 percent and 6.3 percent, respectively.

Mortgage house sales decreased by 12.7 percent to reach 17,357 in February compared to the same month last year. Mortgaged house sales accounted for 21.7 percent of all house sales.

In January-February mortgaged house sales fell by 11.8 percent to reach 33,560 compared to the same period last year.

