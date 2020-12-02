Second wave of coronavirus cuts Turkey's exports in Nov

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency

Turkey's exports were down slightly on an annual basis in November due to the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, the EU’s economic contraction, and calendar effects, according to preliminary data Turkey’s Trade Ministry released on Dec. 2.

Turkish exports hit $16.1 billion last month, a fall of 0.95% year-on-year, the data showed.

The country's imports surged 16.1% to $21.2 billion during the same period, bringing the foreign trade gap to $5.1 billion.

The exports/imports coverage ratio was at 76% in November, down from 89.1% in the same month last year.