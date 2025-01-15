2nd Ceren Necipoğlu Istanbul Int’l Harp Festival kicks off

ISTANBUL

Held in memory of renowned harpist Ceren Necipoğlu, the Ceren Necipoğlu Istanbul International Harp Festival, now in its second year, kicked off on Jan. 14 and will continue until Jan. 19 at the Atatürk Cultural Center (AKM).

Ceren Necipoğlu, Head of the Harp Department at Anadolu University State Conservatory, harpist and pedagogue, tragically lost her life on June 1, 2009, in a plane crash while returning from a concert in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

In addition to concerts, the program will feature harp and chamber music competitions in two age categories, masterclasses, talks and workshops, culminating on Jan. 19 with an awards ceremony and the "Arpanatolia" concert at the AKM Theatre Hall.

The jury for the solo harp competitions will be chaired by Sioned Williams, retired principal harpist of the BBC Symphony Orchestra and an Honorary Research Fellow at the Royal Academy of Music in London.

The festival kicked off with a concert at the British Consulate General in Istanbul. The "Young Hope Harp Competition Stage 1" and the talk "Conservatory Students and the Non-Institutional Outer World" will be held on Jan. 15.

On Jan. 16, the program will include the "Young Artist Harp Competition Stage 1," a workshop on "Harp Maintenance and Regulation" with Davide Arduino, and a masterclass with Florence Sitru. On Jan. 17, the "Young Hope Harp Competition Stage 2," a masterclass with Anastasia Razvalyaeva, a workshop on "Electronics and Electroacoustics" with Alara Tütüncü, a "Turkish Harp Workshop" with Şirin Pancaroğlu, and the "Youth Concert" prepared by Giedra Julija Tutkute and Trio Granados will be presented to participants.

Also on Jan. 17, the AKM will host "The Excellence of the Harp: A Brief History of the Harp Through Images and Sounds," the "Chamber Music Competition," and masterclasses with Mara Galassi, Sioned Williams and Imogen Barford. A special birthday concert, "Ceren Necipoğlu Birthday Tribute: Şirin Pancaroğlu and Anne-Sophie Bertrand," will take place at the Pera Museum.

Speaking about the festival, Necipoğlu's sister and festival director Ayşe İmre Tüylü said they conceived the idea of the festival after brainstorming with her late sister's students and friends on what could be done to honor Ceren's memory.

Tüylü described her sister, saying, “She was vibrant, full of life and had a strong academic background. While she could have stayed in the United States, she chose to return to Türkiye. She spent the last seven years of her short life at Anadolu University with her students. We wanted to continue her spirit of sharing knowledge, spreading what was good and true, and guiding those around her.”

Noting that the first festival received great interest, Tüylü said, "Our concert halls were packed. The second festival will be longer and more comprehensive than the first. We aim to keep Ceren’s name alive and continue her mission.

Tüylü also said that the festival brings artists from various countries to Istanbul. "We want them to experience a bit of Istanbul. We’re taking them to the Basilica Cistern. Unlike the first festival, our masterclasses this time will also focus on chamber music in addition to harp. We are bringing together people from different disciplines, countries and experiences."

For more details about the festival, visit cnharpfestival.com.