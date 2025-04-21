27 summoned to testify in İmamoğlu diploma probe

ISTANBUL
The Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office has summoned 27 people whose university diplomas were revoked, along with city’s mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu’s degree, as part of a probe into alleged document forgery.

The investigation was launched following anonymous tips and a report by Türkiye’s Council of Higher Education (YÖK), which pointed to irregularities in İmamoğlu’s diploma, suggesting it may have been forged.

The mayor, who has denied all accusations, has already given his statement to the prosecution.

In a separate move in March, Istanbul University officially annulled İmamoğlu’s diploma, citing procedural inconsistencies in his 1990 transfer from a private university in Turkish Cyprus to its Faculty of Business Administration.

The revocation effectively disqualifies him from running for president, a position that constitutionally requires a university degree.

The university also canceled the degrees of 27 other people, citing the similar irregularities that occurred during the same period.

Among those called to testify is Professor Dr. Aylin Ataay of Galatasaray University.

At that time, İmamoğlu described the university’s decision as “illegal,” arguing that it lacks the legal authority to retroactively cancel a conferred degree.

A day after his diploma annulment, the mayor was detained in connection with two separate investigations — one related to corruption, the other to alleged ties to terrorism. On March 23, the court ordered his pretrial detention in the corruption case.

