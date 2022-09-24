26 flamingos caught for sale die in bus trunk

26 flamingos caught for sale die in bus trunk

AKSARAY - Demirören News Agency
26 flamingos caught for sale die in bus trunk

Caught in Lake Tuz, 26 flamingos have died in a bus trunk where they had been put on their way to be sold by three suspects enroute to the southern province of Mersin.

Naim D., 36, residing in the Central Anatolian province of Aksaray’s Eskil district, caught 47 flamingos, 40 of which were flaminglets, in the lake with the help of his two friends.

Following that he tied the feet and beaks of the flamingos, the suspect sent them to Mersin’s Erdemli district in boxes in a bus trunk to be sold.

The boxes were lowered from the bus to the side of the road in front of a shopping center in Erdemli.

Upon the notification of the people around who heard the sounds coming from the boxes, the police were informed and notified the Nature Conservation and National Parks (DKMP).

Including four adults, 26 flamingos were out of breath and died at the bus while the others were released back to nature in Mersin’s Silifke district.

Naim D. and the bus driver were fined 300,000 Turkish Liras ($16,300) and legal proceedings were initiated against them.

Meanwhile, in the operation carried out against two other suspects by the gendarmerie, ruddy shelducks and sheldrakes, which are illegal to own, and flamingo wings were seized.

While the judicial investigation continues against the suspects who were released after their testimonies, DKMP issued 125,000 liras ($6,700) fine for the birds seized in the house.

Lake Tuz, Türkiye’s second-largest lake in Central Anatolia, has shrunk by 30 percent since the 1930s, and experts warned that the lake could disappear in 30 years if necessary measures were not taken.

Following the warnings, the Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change Ministry started a project last year to save the lake, which is the only natural nesting ground for flamingos in Türkiye.

WORLD Fiona rushes at Atlantic Canada with strong rains and wind

Fiona rushes at Atlantic Canada with strong rains and wind
MOST POPULAR

  1. 26 flamingos caught for sale die in bus trunk

    26 flamingos caught for sale die in bus trunk

  2. Hate speech unacceptable, minister says over anti-LGBT rally

    Hate speech unacceptable, minister says over anti-LGBT rally

  3. Australian rescuers race to save stranded pilot whales

    Australian rescuers race to save stranded pilot whales

  4. Boeing pays $200 million to settle SEC charges over 737 Max

    Boeing pays $200 million to settle SEC charges over 737 Max

  5. Japan to loosen travel restrictions imposed during pandemic

    Japan to loosen travel restrictions imposed during pandemic
Recommended
Russians fleeing to Türkiye after partial mobilization

Russians fleeing to Türkiye after partial mobilization
Turkish series exported to some 152 countries: Report

Turkish series exported to some 152 countries: Report
Hate speech unacceptable, minister says over anti-LGBT rally

Hate speech unacceptable, minister says over anti-LGBT rally
Türkiye’s biggest challenge ‘fight against terrorism:’ Report

Türkiye’s biggest challenge ‘fight against terrorism:’ Report
4 million tons of Ukrainian grain exported to world markets: Erdoğan

4 million tons of Ukrainian grain exported to world markets: Erdoğan
CHP leader to pay visit to US in October

CHP leader to pay visit to US in October
WORLD Fiona rushes at Atlantic Canada with strong rains and wind

Fiona rushes at Atlantic Canada with strong rains and wind

Strong rains and winds lashed the Atlantic Canada region as Fiona closed in early on Sept. 24 as a big, powerful post-tropical cyclone, and Canadian forecasters warned it could be one of the most severe storms in the country’s history.
ECONOMY Gas storage facility in Marmara Sea to be completed soon

Gas storage facility in Marmara Sea to be completed soon

Works are underway to build a facility in the Marmara Sea, which will be capable of storing 4.6 billion cubic meters of natural gas.

SPORTS Türkiye candidate to host 2028, 2032 European Football Championship

Türkiye candidate to host 2028, 2032 European Football Championship

Türkiye is a candidate to host 2028 and 2032 European Football Championship, Youth and Sports Minister Mehmet Muharrem Kasapoğlu has announced in his speech at the General Assembly of the European Club Association.