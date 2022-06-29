250 detained in major fraud operation in steel sector

ANKARA
Around 250 suspects, including three alleged crime organization leaders, were detained in police raids in 29 out of all Türkiye’s 81 provinces on June 28 as part of a major operation against fraud in the iron and steel sector.

The suspects are accused of disrupting the price stability by manipulating the iron and steel market, monopolizing the sector by eliminating rival companies, and inflicting 25 billion Turkish Liras ($1.5 billion) public by using 105 billion liras worth of fake invoices through shell companies.

Among the suspects detained is Erol Evcil, a notorious businessman who spent years in prison over charges of organized crime.

The investigation, led by Ankara Chief Prosecutor’s Office, started 10 months ago with the participation of officials from the Financial Crime Investigation Board (MASAK) and Tax Inspection Board inspectors and police officers from the Combating Financial Crimes Department and the Anti-Smuggling & Organized Crime Department (KOM).

While the joint working group that was formed meticulously evaluated every information, document and detail during the preparation phase of the operation, it also used physical surveillance for 10 months. As a result of the efforts, three different criminal organizations operating in the iron and steel industry were identified.

As a result of the investigation, a major operation, dubbed “Iron Fist,” was launched in 29 provinces across Türkiye early on June 28 with the participation of 2,100 police officers and 250 other officials.

Fourteen factories and 850 locations were raided as part of the operation, in which 250 of the 347 suspects identified were detained.

