245,000 tons of marine litter cleared in 5 years under Zero Waste Blue

ANKARA

Over the past five years, a staggering 245,000 tons of marine litter — equivalent to filling 20,500 trucks — has been removed from the seas within the first phase of the Zero Waste Blue initiative under the broader Zero Waste Project.

Launched on June 10, 2019, the initiative focuses on tackling marine pollution and preserving marine ecosystems.

The program involves action plans tailored to 28 coastal provinces, targeting the prevention of waste at its source. Efforts include cleaning coastlines, sea surfaces and seabeds, along with implementing region-specific measures to curb pollution.

Furthermore, nationwide education and awareness campaigns have been instrumental in promoting sustainable practices and public participation.

Marine litter primarily consists of non-biodegradable materials such as plastic bags, bottles, fishing nets, single-use plastics and cigarette butts, all of which pose significant threats to marine life. In 2024 alone, 25,480 tons of waste was collected.

With the conclusion of the first action plan, the second five-year Marine Litter Provincial Action Plans have been introduced in 2025. The new measures aim to expand and intensify efforts to combat marine pollution, ensuring a cleaner and healthier future of Türkiye’s waters.

The Zero Waste Project, initiated in 2017 under the auspices of first lady Emine Erdoğan, aims to manage waste sustainably by preventing its generation, promoting efficient resource use and enhancing recycling efforts.