240 suspects caught in nationwide ops against PKK

ANKARA
Authorities apprehended 240 suspects linked to PKK in coordinated operations across 43 of the country’s 81 provinces over the past two weeks, Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya announced on Jan. 22.

“We are determined to eradicate all forms of terrorism from these lands in order to achieve our goal of a terror-free Türkiye and to ensure the peace, unity and solidarity of our nation,” Yerlikaya said in a statement shared on X.

The operations targeted individuals alleged to be operating within PKK and KCK.

Suspects were accused of roles in the terror group’s youth and ideological structures, financing activities and spreading propaganda via social media, the minister said.

Among those nabbed are individuals with finalized prison sentences and active warrants. Unlicensed firearms, organizational documents and digital materials were seized during the raids, Yerlikaya added.

The operations were conducted in major cities such as Ankara, Istanbul and İzmir, among others. Yerlikaya commended the efforts of the chief public prosecutor’s offices, police and gendarmerie for their coordination in carrying out the extensive crackdown.

PKK is listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the United States and the European Union.

Last October, security forces apprehended over 260 people on charges of affiliation with PKK. Among the detainees were those identified from photos with high-ranking members and participants in pro-PKK rallies.

Murhaf Abu Qasra, the defense minister of Syria's new administration, said on Wednesday that the administration's relations with Türkiye will be "excellent."
Some 40 companies submitted a total of 100 applications for the wind Renewable Energy Resource Zone (YEKA) tenders.
Galatasaray ended the first half of the Turkish Süper Lig season atop the standings, eight points clear of its closest follower thanks to a Victor Osimhen-led 5-1 win over Kayserispor on Dec. 22 night.
