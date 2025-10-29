24 more held as Manavgat corruption probe widens

Authorities detained 24 more suspects as part of a corruption probe into alleged bribery, embezzlement and bid rigging during the previous administration of the southern city of Antalya’s Manavgat Municipality, officials said on Oct. 28.

Detention warrants were issued for 27 suspects in an investigation led by the chief prosecutor’s office in Manavgat, which includes former Mayor Şükrü Sözen and his brother, Fatih Sözen.

Gendarmerie teams detained 24 people, including a man who served as deputy mayor during Sözen’s tenure. Among those taken into custody were owners of construction firms that were awarded municipal tenders, along with several businesspeople.

Police were still searching on Oct. 29 for three suspects who were not found at their homes.

The Sözen brothers were arrested Sept. 11 as part of the same probe. A search of their residences “yielded a large amount of cash and jewelry,” officials said. Five other suspects have also been arrested in the investigation.

Separately, prosecutors completed another case targeting Manavgat Municipality. A court accepted an indictment against 41 defendants — 11 of them in custody — including former mayor Niyazi Nefi Kara, who was arrested and suspended from office.

 

