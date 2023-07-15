21 migrant smugglers apprehended: Minister

21 migrant smugglers apprehended: Minister

KIRKLARELİ
21 migrant smugglers apprehended: Minister

A total of 21 migrant smugglers have been apprehended during separate operations conducted in the Central Anatolian province of Kırklareli and the southern province of Muğla, Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya has informed.

Kırklareli gendarmerie, which had been monitoring the activities of migrant smuggling organizers in the region, collaborated with the Coast Guard Command and border units to carry out a series of five operations.

During the operations, nine members of an organized crime group, including its leader, were captured. While six were arrested, the remaining three were placed under judicial control.

In a separate operation led by Muğla gendarmerie, intelligence work led to the capture of nine suspected migrant smuggling organizers. The operation was carried out jointly with the Coast Guard Command. The arrested suspects are currently undergoing judicial proceedings.

The minister emphasized commitment to their "relentless fight" against irregular migration and the criminal networks involved in migrant smuggling.

Meanwhile, a raid on a house in the southern province of Adana's Yüreğir district resulted in the arrest of three individuals suspected of smuggling illegal immigrants. The suspects, identified only by initials Yunus H., Muhammed H. and Hasan Z., were allegedly involved in smuggling illegal immigrants into Türkiye for a fee of $1,500 per person.

Adana police apprehended a group of 20 illegal immigrants of Syrian nationality after identifying their whereabouts. The detained Syrians were subsequently handed over to the provincial immigration administration.

Migrants,

WORLD Southwest US roasts in devastating heat wave

Southwest US roasts in devastating heat wave
LATEST NEWS

  1. Southwest US roasts in devastating heat wave

    Southwest US roasts in devastating heat wave

  2. Wagner troops training Belarus forces

    Wagner troops training Belarus forces

  3. $450 million financing from World Bank

    $450 million financing from World Bank

  4. Türkiye seeking to lure more foreign carmakers: Minister

    Türkiye seeking to lure more foreign carmakers: Minister

  5. Lisa Marie Presley’s cause of death revealed

    Lisa Marie Presley’s cause of death revealed
Recommended
Altun labels July 15 failed coup as invasion attempt

Altun labels July 15 failed coup as 'invasion attempt'
Dam waters evaporate as temperatures rise: Expert

Dam waters evaporate as temperatures rise: Expert
Illegal hunting of Anatolian leopard nets 1.2 mln liras fine

Illegal hunting of Anatolian leopard nets 1.2 mln liras fine
Chad receives new aircraft, UAVs from Türkiye

Chad receives new aircraft, UAVs from Türkiye
Türkiye, Russia agree on extension of grain deal: Erdoğan

Türkiye, Russia agree on extension of grain deal: Erdoğan
Fidan holds talks with Blinken, Stoltenberg

Fidan holds talks with Blinken, Stoltenberg
WORLD Southwest US roasts in devastating heat wave

Southwest US roasts in devastating heat wave

Tens of millions of Americans were facing dangerously high temperatures Friday as a powerful heat wave stretched from California to Texas, with its peak expected this weekend.
ECONOMY $450 million financing from World Bank

$450 million financing from World Bank

Industry Minister Fatih Kacır also announced that the World Bank is providing $450 million in financing for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in the region affected by the February earthquakes.
SPORTS Detroit Tigers blank Blue Jays

Detroit Tigers blank Blue Jays

Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Matt Manning and relievers Jason Foley and Alex Lange combined to throw a Major League Baseball no-hitter on July 8 as the hosts defeated Toronto 2-0.