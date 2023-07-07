21 bln minutes of phone calls made during Eid: Minister

21 bln minutes of phone calls made during Eid: Minister

ANKARA
21 bln minutes of phone calls made during Eid: Minister

The Eid al-Adha holiday not only saw an influx of people rushing to resort towns to beat the heat during the nine-day break away from the hustle and bustle of cities, but communication lines stayed busy as well, with over 21 billion minutes of phone calls made during the holiday, Transport and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloğlu.

During the Eid holiday, citizens made 21,629,252,399 minutes of mobile phone calls via the three mobile operators serving in the country. In addition, 736,844,664 text messages (SMS) were sent between these dates.

Uraloğlu, who shared the data on telephone traffic, stated that they brought citizens together with strong and uninterrupted service in the communication infrastructure during the holiday.

“Our services in communication infrastructure are now setting an example to the world. We have strengthened the infrastructure so that our nation can communicate anytime and anywhere. These services are improving with the development of technology every day. There is no limit to technology anymore. We also need to keep up with it. We are making our investments accordingly,” the minister said.

Uraloğlu also made a written statement regarding the transport statistics during the holiday, remarking that they have provided Türkiye with comfortable and high-standard transport networks ensuring driving safety.

“The number of people traveling by cars, buses, planes and trains during the Eid holiday was over 35 million. We are very happy and proud to bring our nation together with their loved ones. As the Ministry, our biggest goal is to always provide the best service to our nation.”

Previously, towards the end of the Eid holiday, vacationers returning to their cities formed kilometers-long vehicle queues on the roads as traffic police teams warned drivers about excessive speed.

TURKEY,

WORLD Belarus says Wagner chief who staged mutiny is in Russia

Belarus says Wagner chief who staged mutiny is in Russia
LATEST NEWS

  1. Belarus says Wagner chief who staged mutiny is in Russia

    Belarus says Wagner chief who staged mutiny is in Russia

  2. Twitter threatens legal action against Meta over Threads

    Twitter threatens legal action against Meta over Threads

  3. Zelensky to meet Erdoğan in Istanbul

    Zelensky to meet Erdoğan in Istanbul

  4. Proceedings against ex-MPs sent to chief prosecutor's office

    Proceedings against ex-MPs sent to chief prosecutor's office

  5. Ankara, Athens to resume confidence-building talks

    Ankara, Athens to resume confidence-building talks
Recommended
Shisha smoking banned in Istanbul public areas

Shisha smoking banned in Istanbul public areas

Türkiye ranks 18th among 194 countries by population size

Türkiye ranks 18th among 194 countries by population size
Turkish Harvard graduate accepted to Oxford

Turkish Harvard graduate accepted to Oxford
Two perpetrators sentenced to 25 years over murder of musician

Two perpetrators sentenced to 25 years over murder of musician
Istanbul starts evening inspections on illegal migrants

Istanbul starts evening inspections on illegal migrants
‘Zero Waste Project achieves economic gain of 96 bln liras’

‘Zero Waste Project achieves economic gain of 96 bln liras’
WORLD Belarus says Wagner chief who staged mutiny is in Russia

Belarus says Wagner chief who staged mutiny is in Russia

The mercenary leader who led a short-lived mutiny against the Kremlin is in Russia and his troops are in their field camps, the president of Belarus said Thursday, raising new questions about the deal that ended the extraordinary challenge to President Vladimir Putin's rule.
ECONOMY Meta takes aim at Twitter with the launch of rival app Threads

Meta takes aim at Twitter with the launch of rival app Threads

Meta has unveiled an app to rival Twitter, appearing to target users looking for an alternative to the social media platform owned by Elon Musk.

SPORTS National boxer wins gold at European Games

National boxer wins gold at European Games

National boxer Busenaz Sürmeneli bagged the gold medal at the third European Games in Poland by defeating her Belgian rival.