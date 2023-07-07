21 bln minutes of phone calls made during Eid: Minister

ANKARA

The Eid al-Adha holiday not only saw an influx of people rushing to resort towns to beat the heat during the nine-day break away from the hustle and bustle of cities, but communication lines stayed busy as well, with over 21 billion minutes of phone calls made during the holiday, Transport and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloğlu.

During the Eid holiday, citizens made 21,629,252,399 minutes of mobile phone calls via the three mobile operators serving in the country. In addition, 736,844,664 text messages (SMS) were sent between these dates.

Uraloğlu, who shared the data on telephone traffic, stated that they brought citizens together with strong and uninterrupted service in the communication infrastructure during the holiday.

“Our services in communication infrastructure are now setting an example to the world. We have strengthened the infrastructure so that our nation can communicate anytime and anywhere. These services are improving with the development of technology every day. There is no limit to technology anymore. We also need to keep up with it. We are making our investments accordingly,” the minister said.

Uraloğlu also made a written statement regarding the transport statistics during the holiday, remarking that they have provided Türkiye with comfortable and high-standard transport networks ensuring driving safety.

“The number of people traveling by cars, buses, planes and trains during the Eid holiday was over 35 million. We are very happy and proud to bring our nation together with their loved ones. As the Ministry, our biggest goal is to always provide the best service to our nation.”

Previously, towards the end of the Eid holiday, vacationers returning to their cities formed kilometers-long vehicle queues on the roads as traffic police teams warned drivers about excessive speed.