2023 UEFA Champions League final to be in Istanbul: Source

  • May 14 2021 13:45:00

2023 UEFA Champions League final to be in Istanbul: Source

ISTANBUL-Anadolu Agency
2023 UEFA Champions League final to be in Istanbul: Source

Istanbul will host the 2023 UEFA Champions League final as Turkey will mark the centenary of the republic's foundation in that year, Anadolu Agency learned on May 14.

A source in the Turkish Football Federation (TFF), who asked not to be named, said an official announcement in this regard is expected soon.

The tournament final was originally scheduled to be held in Munich's Allianz Arena, the home of Bayern Munich.

But, according to the source, the TFF and UEFA held talks after 2021 final moved from Istanbul to Portugal's Porto amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The parties also "reached" an agreement that the 2021 UEFA Super Cup in August will be organized in Istanbul.

The Vodafone Park Stadium in Istanbul - Beşiktaş's home ground - hosted the 2019 Super Cup that Liverpool won, beating Chelsea on penalties.

Last September, UEFA said the Northern Irish capital Belfast was picked to be the host city of the 2021 Super Cup.

UEFA board is expected to announce the venue changes after its first meeting soon.

TURKEY Turkish police officer killed in attack on Iran border

Turkish police officer killed in attack on Iran border
MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey mulling three-stage normalization plan

    Turkey mulling three-stage normalization plan

  2. Erdoğan discusses Israeli attacks with world leaders

    Erdoğan discusses Israeli attacks with world leaders

  3. Turkey urges swift int’l action against Israel

    Turkey urges swift int’l action against Israel

  4. Champions League final moved from Istanbul to Porto

    Champions League final moved from Istanbul to Porto

  5. Israel threatens Gaza ground invasion as attacks intensify

    Israel threatens Gaza ground invasion as attacks intensify
Recommended
Final 90 minutes to decide Turkish Süper Lig champion

Final 90 minutes to decide Turkish Süper Lig champion
Champions League final moved from Istanbul to Porto

Champions League final moved from Istanbul to Porto
Two young women team up to encourage women’s football in Turkey

Two young women team up to encourage women’s football in Turkey
Galatasaray level points with leaders Beşiktaş before final fixture

Galatasaray level points with leaders Beşiktaş before final fixture
Limited fans to be allowed at Turkish Cup final

Limited fans to be allowed at Turkish Cup final
Pınar Karşıyaka finish as runners-up at Basketball Champions League

Pınar Karşıyaka finish as runners-up at Basketball Champions League
WORLD Venezuela announces regional elections after calls for talks

Venezuela announces regional elections after calls for talks

Venezuela’s electoral authority on May 13 announced mayoral and gubernatorial elections for November 21 as President Nicolas Maduro and the opposition made moves to restart stalled talks.
ECONOMY Turkeys Karpowership shuts down power to Lebanon

Turkey's Karpowership shuts down power to Lebanon

Turkey's Karpowership, which provides electricity to Lebanon from two barges, said on May 14 it was shutting down supplies over payment arrears and a legal threat to its vessels amid the country's economic crisis.
SPORTS 2023 UEFA Champions League final to be in Istanbul: Source

2023 UEFA Champions League final to be in Istanbul: Source

Istanbul will host the 2023 UEFA Champions League final as Turkey will mark the centenary of the republic's foundation in that year, Anadolu Agency learned on May 14.