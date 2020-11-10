2016 PKK terror attack plotter neutralized abroad

  • November 10 2020 09:37:13

2016 PKK terror attack plotter neutralized abroad

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
2016 PKK terror attack plotter neutralized abroad

The Turkish intelligence neutralized a senior PKK terrorist abroad, who was behind a 2016 terror attack that killed 12 Turkish police officers, security sources said on Nov. 9. 

Mesut Taşkın, codenamed Demhat Sperti, was neutralized by Turkey's National Intelligence Service (MIT) abroad on Oct. 20, said the sources who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

The terrorist was the plotter of the terror attack near the local police department in the Cizre district of southeastern Şırnak province. The August 2016 attack martyred 12 police officers and wounded 75 others.

Taşkın is also known for organizing transfer of explosives that were used against security forces in separate terror attacks in the southeastern Diyarbakir province in 2016 and 2017.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK - listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and EU - has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.

MOST POPULAR

  1. EU shall get rid of ‘strategic blindness’ about Turkey: Erdoğan

    EU shall get rid of ‘strategic blindness’ about Turkey: Erdoğan

  2. Turkey appoints Lütfi Elvan as new finance following Albayrak's resignation

    Turkey appoints Lütfi Elvan as new finance following Albayrak's resignation

  3. Hottest October record breaks in 33 sites of Turkey

    Hottest October record breaks in 33 sites of Turkey

  4. Treasure hunters unearth 2,500-year-old history

    Treasure hunters unearth 2,500-year-old history

  5. Arbitrariness over in US

    Arbitrariness over in US
Recommended
Turkey produces materials to upgrade COVID-19 tests

Turkey produces materials to upgrade COVID-19 tests
Record number of turtle hatchlings reach sea in Turkey

Record number of turtle hatchlings reach sea in Turkey
Turkey would be front line if not strong in Syria: FM Çavuşoğlu

Turkey would be front line if not strong in Syria: FM Çavuşoğlu
Turkey marks Atatürk’s 82nd death anniversary

Turkey marks Atatürk’s 82nd death anniversary

Turkey appoints Lütfi Elvan as new finance minister following Albayraks resignation

Turkey appoints Lütfi Elvan as new finance minister following Albayrak's resignation
EU shall get rid of ‘strategic blindness’ about Turkey: Erdoğan

EU shall get rid of ‘strategic blindness’ about Turkey: Erdoğan
WORLD Turkish immigrant couple behind Pfizers vaccine

Turkish immigrant couple behind Pfizer's vaccine

Positive data on BioNTech and U.S. partner Pfizer Inc's COVID-19 vaccine is an unlikely success for the married couple behind the German biotech firm, who have devoted their lives to harnessing the immune system against cancer.   
ECONOMY Over 8.8 mln Turkish passengers use airline in Oct

Over 8.8 mln Turkish passengers use airline in Oct

The total number of passengers using airway in Turkey exceeded 8.8 million in October, the country's Transport and Infrastructure Ministry announced on Nov. 9. 
SPORTS F1 returns to Turkish Grand Prix with 16 drivers

F1 returns to Turkish Grand Prix with 16 drivers

Formula 1 is returning to the Turkish Grand Prix with 16 drivers making their debut on Nov. 15. 