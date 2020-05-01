2011 Ankara bombing suspect detained in eastern Turkey

  • May 01 2020 10:52:00

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
A PKK terror suspect was detained in connection with the 2011 car bomb attack in the capital Ankara, which claimed 5
lives, police said on May 1. 

Identified only by the initials I.A., the suspect was captured from his father’s house in eastern Diyarbakır province, the provincial security directorate said in a statement.



The suspect is accused of conducting a car bomb attack in the capital in 2011 which claimed 5 lives. 

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and EU- has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

