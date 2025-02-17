200-year-old palace carpets brought back to life

ISTANBUL

The National Palaces Administration has initiated a restoration process to make two 200-year-old carpets, rare artifacts of Ottoman palace culture, suitable for display once again.

The National Palaces Carpet Restoration Workshop, located in the Yıldız Chalet complex in Istanbul’s Beşiktaş district, is carefully restoring two invaluable pieces from the Beylerbeyi and Yıldız Palaces, thanks to the dedicated efforts of expert teams.

Sadi Öztürk, who has been a master carpet restorer at the National Palaces Administration for approximately 17 years, explained that the workshop, with its team of eight specialists, is responsible for restoring carpets in palaces, pavilions and mansions under the National Palaces’ jurisdiction.

Öztürk said that all procedures, both before and during restoration, are thoroughly documented and can be reviewed retrospectively.

"The fİrst step is to identify and select threads that match the carpet’s original texture," Öztürk said. "Once these threads are chosen, they must be dyed to match the carpet’s original colors. We dye the threads in a cauldron and then begin the restoration process in accordance with the carpet’s pattern and texture. The warp forms the base structure, the weft ensures connections and the knots create the patterns and colors. While weaving on a loom is much faster, our restoration process involves first completing the warp, then the weft, and finally creating the mat base. Using a crochet hook, we place knots on the mat to replicate the original texture precisely. This is a labor-intensive, time-consuming process that requires great patience. However, as the patterns and colors emerge, the restorer experiences a deep sense of satisfaction, which serves as motivation and energy."

As for the restoration process, Öztürk said, "These two carpets showcase two distinct knotting techniques. One of the most rewarding aspects of this job is being able to see the restored carpets on display. It is fulfilling to visit and say, 'Yes, I restored this carpet.' This work requires patience, skill and a great deal of effort."

Öztürk stated that the restoration of the carpets from Beylerbeyi and Yıldız Palaces has been ongoing for six months. "We are nearing completion on one of the carpets, but restoration work on the Khorasan carpet is still in progress. The Iranian carpet has extensive moth damage, which prolongs the process," he added.

The Beylerbeyi Palace carpet, a 20-square-meter Hereke carpet, was woven in the 19th century using the Turkish knot technique. Its weft is cotton, its warp is wool and its design features an elegant floral motif with broad borders on a cream background. At its center, a bouquet of green, red and pink flowers is tied with blue ribbons. During restoration, the carpet’s fringe chains are secured, broken warp and weft threads are repaired and moth damage is treated. The missing "waterway" design is rewoven, and the edges are reinforced. Finally, the Hereke-signed carpet will undergo leveling and ironing to restore its former grandeur.

[HH] Iranian carpet restoration nears completion

The 29-square-meter Iranian carpet from Yıldız Palace, woven in the 19th century using the Persian knot technique, has a navy blue background with delicate floral and branch motifs on a white base. Its borders are in red and cream. Made with cotton warp and weft and wool knots, the carpet’s restoration will be complete once fringes are attached to both ends.

This meticulous restoration, carried out by an expert team, ensures that the carpets remain faithful to their original 19th-century structure, using materials identical to the originals. Over time, these artifacts deteriorated due to heat, humidity, and open display conditions, but they are now being reinforced with specialized techniques. The process begins with detailed photography and documentation, followed by cleaning and damage assessment.

Threads used in restoration are dyed in-house to match the original hues and textures. When the weaving process is completed with crochet hooks and needles, excess fibers are trimmed to restore the carpets' aesthetic appeal. The National Palaces Carpet Restoration Workshop revives these historic masterpieces knot by knot for future generations.