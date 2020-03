20 dead in one week after drinking fake liquor

ISTANBUL - Anadolu Agency

İHA Photo

Twenty people have died in a week in Istanbul after drinking fake liquor, the police said on March 19.

The victims from different parts of the city were all Turkmenistan nationals and 34 of them have been hospitalized due to the consumption of isopropyl alcohol, police said.

Police said some of the victims also rubbed the toxic substance on their bodies for protection against novel coronavirus.