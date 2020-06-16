2 suspects remanded over links to ISIL

MARDİN- Anadolu Agency

Two suspects arrested in a Turkish operation were remanded in custody on June 15 over their alleged links to the ISIL, according to judicial sources.

The suspects had been caught by Turkish security forces in the southeastern Mardin province, said the sources, who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

When the suspects appeared in court, they were remanded in custody.

Turkey was one of the first countries to recognize ISIL as a terror group, in 2013.

The country has since been attacked by ISIL numerous times, including in 10 suicide bombings, seven bombings, and four armed attacks which killed 315 people and injured hundreds.

In response, Turkey launched military and police operations at home and abroad to prevent further terror attacks.