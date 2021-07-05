2 PKK terrorists 'neutralized' in southeastern Turkey

ANKARA/HAKKARİ-Anadolu Agency

Turkish security forces "neutralized" at least two PKK terrorists in the country's southeast, the Interior Ministry said on July 4.

The terrorists were “neutralized” in an operation supported by unmanned aerial vehicles in the Yüksekova district of Hakkari province as part of Operation Eren-14, said the ministry.

Turkish authorities often use the word “neutralized” in statements to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

The ministry further said the operation continues in the region.

Weapons and ammunition were also seized in the operation, according to a local governorate statement.

Operation Eren, named after Eren Bulbul, a 15-year-old who was killed by the terrorist PKK on Aug. 11, 2017, began in January with the aim of eliminating terrorism in the country.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S., and the European Union – has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.​​​​​​​