2 die as severe storms, rains pummel country

ISTANBUL
At least two people died and 10 sustained injuries in severe storms accompanied by heavy rains that caused havoc across the country, Türkiye's Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD) has announced.

Floodings were reported in many parts of the country, with incidents of structural damage, roofs blowing off, toppling of trees and traffic disruptions adding to the troubles of the citizens, AFAD said.

Out of the five people who went on a nature walk in the Central Anatolian province of Konya, three sustained injuries while one died as the shed where they took shelter during the harsh weather collapsed.

In the northern province of Sinop, a woman died after being trapped under a granary that collapsed due to the storm.

The Cambodian-flagged fertilizer-carrying ship "Vamos," which was unloading its cargo in the northwestern province of Kastamonu’s İnebolu Port, drifted in a heavy storm when its ropes broke.

The ship ran aground in front of Filli Köşk mansion located near the port. AFAD, Coast Guard and firefighter teams immediately responded to rescue the 11 crew members, including two Turkish.

One of the crew members jumped into the sea with a rope and came ashore. The crew member was taken to hospital by paramedics. The other crew member was rescued using a ladder extended from the fire truck docked to the ship.

Two people in the northwestern province of Yalova got injured as broken parts of a roof that blew off due to severe storms hit them.

In the northern province of Giresun, the roof of a six-story building blown off in high winds landed on vehicles parked nearby.

A motorcyclist got into an accident in the city, while a 10-year-old child walking on the street got injured as parts of roofs blown off due to severe storms landed on them.

Storms also gravely battered Istanbul. According to a statement from the Istanbul Governor's Office, 114 incidents of fallen trees, poles and roofs blown off from buildings were reported, while some flights and ferry services were canceled.

Erdoğan, Raisi hold Gaza talks over phone
