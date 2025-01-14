2,500 tons of diseased potatoes set to be destroyed

MERSİN
2,500 tons of diseased potatoes set to be destroyed

After a plant illness was detected in a shipload of potatoes at a port in the southern city of Mersin, authorities have destroyed some 400 tons of diseased potatoes, with the remaining 2,100 tons waiting to be annihilated as well.

 

The potatoes were initially exported to Tunisia but were later returned to Türkiye. Authorities received an application regarding the products on Dec. 24 last year and took immediate action to conduct inspections.

 

These inspections revealed that the products were unfit for consumption, explained Şeref Kabaoğlu, the director of the city's agricultural quarantine body, adding that the decision to destroy the damaged potatoes was made on Jan. 8.

 

"Products that are returned are taken to the disposal facility under strict customs supervision. Under no circumstances may they be placed on the market. All products are destroyed here [in the facility],” Kabaoğlu said, noting that they commenced destroying the potatoes on Jan. 10.

 

Agriculture and Forestry Minister İbrahim Yumaklı also made statements regarding the return of potatoes on Jan. 9, underlining that potatoes were not transported back due to any pesticide residue or other factors, but owing to a distinctive plant illness. He further reiterated their solid stance on the matter, emphasizing that they would move swiftly to destroy the products.

 

In a recent move, the Agriculture and Forestry Ministry has also revised the legally permissible level of pesticide residue allowed in both domestic and imported products, setting limitations complying with EU standards. The new regulation covers particularly domestically produced fresh fruits and vegetables, as well as animal products, legumes, grains, tea and herbal infusions.

Israel, Hamas agree deal for Gaza truce, hostage release
