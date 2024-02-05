2,500 people killed in incidents involving firearms in 2023: Report

ISTANBUL

Incidents involving individual guns, the majority of which were unlicensed, resulted in the death of a total of 2,500 people in Türkiye last year, according to a report based on media coverage prepared by an NGO.

The recent murder of a taxi driver who was shot by a passenger in the western province of İzmir last week has reignited the discourse on the pervasive issue of individual armament in Türkiye.

In an interview with daily Milliyet, Dr. Ayhan Akcan, a senior member of the Umut Foundation, an organization spearheading efforts against individual armament, stated that both the number of firearm-related incidents and the demand for guns always experience an annual uptick of 5 percent in Türkiye.

"Based on the information compiled from third-page news, 2,500 people lost their lives in 2023 due to individual armament. There are approximately 34-35 million firearms in the country, with a mere 4 million being licensed, leaving an overwhelming 30 million unlicensed," Akcan said.

Despite the existence of a staggering 30 million unlicensed firearms, the number seized by the police in a year is only around 80,000.

“In a bid to propose a viable solution, apprehending 300,000-400,000 unlicensed firearms annually is imperative. The predominant crime is property-related, and the prevalence of firearms therein is exacerbated by the ongoing economic crisis,” Akcan said.

Regarding the acquisition of unlicensed guns, Akcan underlined the insufficiency of existing penalties and the prevailing lack of public consciousness concerning individual armament.

"Mandatory training, inspection, waiting periods, automatic cancellation and confiscation systems related to arms should be implemented. Furthermore, comprehensive health examinations and assessments addressing anger management and addiction should be requisite. Imprisonment with a minimum duration of three months should be introduced."

Noting the pervasive depiction of violence as a disconcerting trend in Turkish TV dramas, he emphasized the need for public service announcements on this issue.

Additionally, as per a report released by the Stop Femicides Platform in the first month of 2024, 61 percent of the women murdered in January were killed with firearms.