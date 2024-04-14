1st Turkish firm adopts 4-day workweek permanently

YALOVA
The first Turkish company to test the four-day working model has achieved over 85 percent efficiency and has decided to adopt it permanently.

Aksa company, operating at acrylic fiber production, has announced its transition to a permanent four-day workweek, marking a milestone as the country's pioneering company in this endeavor. This decision comes a year after the company initiated a trial period for its 200 white-collar employees without altering their salaries or benefits, setting a precedent in Türkiye.

The company, located in the northwestern province of Yalova, with a workforce of 1,200, including blue-collar workers, embarked on the experiment to enhance operational efficiency and foster a healthier work-life balance. Hourly wage workers, including those eligible for overtime pay, were not included in the shorter workweek arrangement.

Cengiz Taş, the CEO of the company, emphasized the overwhelming support from employees for the four-day workweek, noting a significant increase in collaboration and team spirit within the company. Participation in the four-day workweek program reached an impressive 94 percent.

Meanwhile, German companies have begun testing shorter workweeks to address labor shortages. Approximately 45 companies are participating in a six-month program launched on Feb. 1, allowing hundreds of employees to continue receiving full pay while enjoying an additional day off each week.

Following the pilot phase, an employee survey at Aksa indicated that over 85 percent of respondents supported the four-day workweek, citing improved employee commitment, productivity, motivation and work-life balance. Moreover, the company witnessed a significant increase in job applications.

Aslı Ertan, the company's R&D and Sustainability Group Manager, remarked, "The motivation of my colleagues and team has clearly increased," highlighting the positive impact of the new work schedule on employee morale and performance.

Erdoğan urges global action against Israel's war
