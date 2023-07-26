1st domestic communication satellite to be launched in 2024

ANKARA

Industry and Technology Minister Mehmet Fatih Kacır has announced that Türkiye’s first domestic communication satellite, Türksat-6A, will be launched into space in March 2024, stating that his ministry has also made significant strides in high-speed 5G telecom networks and artificial intelligence.

Despite the tests of the communication satellite taking some time, Türksat-6A, like İMECE, will be successfully launched into space, Kacır expressed during his speech at the ceremony held for the 60th anniversary of the establishment of the Scientific and Technological Research Council of Türkiye (TÜBİTAK). On April 15, Türkiye launched its first domestically produced observation satellite İMECE.

Reminding that Türksat-6A was developed by TÜBİTAK UZAY, Kacır also emphasized the ministry's willingness to work closely with the institution. Kacır also shared that the ministry has allocated a budget of over 57 billion Turkish Liras ($2.1 billion) to a total of 24,202 projects since 2002.

Providing information regarding the ongoing studies on 5G technology and artificial intelligence, Kacır informed that one of the largest budgets in public R&D support was allocated to the 5G development project.

“Important steps are being taken for the development of national 5G technology. One of the largest budgets in public R&D to date will be used for the project. As a result of this support, the work has come to the productization stage,” Kaçır said.

Kacır emphasized that rapidly maturing domestic systems will play a crucial role in establishing the 5G mobile communication infrastructure in the country, leading to an increase in data capacity in a short period.

Additionally, he also noted that efforts are underway to develop factory systems based on artificial intelligence.

Within the scope of a program initiated under the umbrella of the “National Intelligence Academy,” leading technology companies offer artificial intelligence courses at universities, the minister also said.

The ministry aims to develop national strategies to develop major language models, support private sector initiatives, and accelerate public investments in this field, Kacır said, adding that the project also addresses ethical, legal and security issues that arise with further development of AI technology.

“Türkiye participates and contributes to the work of the Council of Europe Artificial Intelligence Committee [CAI], which aims to identify the elements of a legal framework for the development, design and implementation of AI based on human rights,” he added.