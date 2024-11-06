192 qualified researchers apply to Turkish universities

192 qualified researchers apply to Turkish universities

ANKARA
192 qualified researchers apply to Turkish universities

A total of 192 researchers from 65 international institutions, including prominent names like Harvard University, Oxford University, Texas A&M University and Michigan State University, have applied to collaborate with Turkish universities, highlighting strong global interest in Türkiye’s academic and research opportunities.

The Qualified Researcher Workshop, organized by the Council of Higher Education (YÖK), highlighted Türkiye’s recent steps to attract top researchers under the provisions of the law. The legislation allows Turkish and international PhD holders to be appointed part-time at Turkish universities, either for academic roles or research and development (R&D) projects.

According to YÖK, state universities in Türkiye now have the ability to hire foreign PhD holders as contract researchers, a move intended to strengthen the country’s R&D capabilities.

The workshop revealed that 211 post-doctoral researchers from these institutions have already been employed across 41 universities in Türkiye, working on a range of R&D and design projects.

Erol Özvar, the head of YÖK, who attended the event online, praised the initiative. He remarked, “Annex-46 is a very important milestone in terms of university-industry cooperation. With this assignment, we want to strengthen the relationship of both our students and lecturers with the sector through qualified researchers with doctoral degrees in the sector.

Özvar emphasized that this regulation serves as an important tool for furthering Türkiye’s internationalization in higher education.

The initiative is expected to boost collaboration between Turkish academia and various global sectors, including finance, defense, aviation, energy, petrochemicals, automotive, health and chemistry.

Many Turkish academics who have worked abroad in countries such as the United States, Japan, Russia and South Africa are now returning to Türkiye, where they contribute their expertise to facilitate knowledge transfer and strengthen the country’s research efforts

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Turkish navy conducts major exercise in Eastern Mediterranean

Turkish navy conducts major exercise in Eastern Mediterranean
LATEST NEWS

  1. Turkish navy conducts major exercise in Eastern Mediterranean

    Turkish navy conducts major exercise in Eastern Mediterranean

  2. Over 1,600 nabbed in nationwide crackdown on unlicensed guns

    Over 1,600 nabbed in nationwide crackdown on unlicensed guns

  3. Israel passes law to deport the families of attackers

    Israel passes law to deport the families of attackers

  4. Trump’s promises to bring peace Mideast could face several uncertainty, challenges

    Trump’s promises to bring peace Mideast could face several uncertainty, challenges

  5. Election body aims to enhance Türkiye’s system by studying int’l voting

    Election body aims to enhance Türkiye’s system by studying int’l voting
Recommended
Turkish navy conducts major exercise in Eastern Mediterranean

Turkish navy conducts major exercise in Eastern Mediterranean
Over 1,600 nabbed in nationwide crackdown on unlicensed guns

Over 1,600 nabbed in nationwide crackdown on unlicensed guns
Election body aims to enhance Türkiye’s system by studying int’l voting

Election body aims to enhance Türkiye’s system by studying int’l voting
Probe launched into DEM Party’s co-chair over remarks

Probe launched into DEM Party’s co-chair over remarks
First hearing held in case of 8-year-old’s murder

First hearing held in case of 8-year-old’s murder
Greece eyes lasting peace, friendship with Türkiye: Top diplomat

Greece eyes lasting peace, friendship with Türkiye: Top diplomat
Medical faculties rely on cadaver imports amid severe shortage

Medical faculties rely on cadaver imports amid severe shortage
WORLD Israel passes law to deport the families of attackers

Israel passes law to deport the families of attackers

Israeli parliament early Nov. 7 passed a law that would allow it to deport family members of Palestinian attackers, including the country’s own citizens, to the war-ravaged Gaza Strip or other locations.
ECONOMY Türk Telekom posts 1.1 billion liras net income in third quarter

Türk Telekom posts 1.1 billion liras net income in third quarter

Türk Telekom posted a net income of 1.1 billion Turkish Liras in the third quarter with consolidated revenues rising 15.9 percent year-on-year to 40.35 billion liras.
SPORTS Galatasaray aims for win in Europa League

Galatasaray aims for win in Europa League

Galatasaray hosts Premier League’s Tottenham Hotspur on Nov. 7 in the Europa League, hoping to end its opponent’s winning streak.
﻿