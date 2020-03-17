19 detained over ‘provocative’ social media posts on coronavirus

ANKARA

Alamy Photo

Turkey has detained 19 suspects for sharing “unfounded and provocative” posts on social media about the deadly coronavirus outbreak, according to the Interior Ministry.

In a written statement, issued on late March 16, the ministry said that 19 suspects, out of 93 identified ones, were detained.

The ministry said that the detained people were sharing posts claiming, “the virus has become an epidemic in our country, the relevant authorities are not taking adequate precautions and that the matter is being hidden from the public.”

“Nineteen of these suspects have been detained and the process of detaining others who have been identified is continuing,” said the statement.

On March 11, Turkey became the last major economy to report its first case of the coronavirus.

Health Minister Fahrettin Koca announced 29 newly confirmed cases late on March 16, bringing the total to 47. No deaths have been reported so far.