19,689 children adopted as of February: Report

ANKARA
The Family and Social Services Ministry has reported that the number of children under state protection is 14,761, while 9,981 children are in foster care and 19,689 children have been adopted as of February 2024.

The ministry has revealed that children make up 26 percent of the nation's population, with recent figures from 2023 indicating a gender-balanced composition of 10.8 million girls and 11.3 million boys.

Highlighting their commitment to child welfare, the ministry informed that 14,761 children are under their care, with 9,981 in foster care and 1,689 successfully adopted. Emphasizing the importance of family-oriented support, the ministry prioritizes services aimed at fostering psychological and social well-being among children, striving to cultivate self-confidence and self-sufficiency.

"Children in need of protection are primarily evaluated within the scope of Family Oriented Services. Foster Family and Adoption Services are carried out for children who are not supported by their families to live in a family environment," the ministry said in the written statement.

Efforts to provide children with stable family environments extend to offering social and economic support to families in need. In February, the ministry disbursed 1.7 billion Turkish Liras ($52.5 million) in support payments to these families, along with an allocation of 186 million liras ($5.7 million) to foster families responsible for children under the ministry's guardianship.

Moreover, a total of 19,689 children have found permanent homes through adoption, underscoring ongoing efforts to ensure the well-being and stability of Türkiye's youth.

Cable car crash in Antalya kills one, leaves hundreds stranded
