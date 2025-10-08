188 out of 250 cosmetic products failed safety tests, Health Ministry reports

ANKARA
The Health Ministry’s regulatory authority for the safety of medicines and cosmetics has announced that 188 out of 250 cosmetic products inspected between July and September this year failed to meet standards, with 14 posing health risks.

 

The noncompliant items included shampoos, creams, body lotions and hair serums, leading to administrative fines totaling 3.69 million Turkish Liras (around $88,500).

 

Inspections of biocidial products such as hand sanitizers and antibacterial soaps found that four out of 32 tested carried health risks, while another four were deemed unsuitable and removed from the market. Authorities imposed additional fines amounting to 1.28 million liras.

 

A union representative, Nurten Saydan, urged stricter monitoring and tougher penalties, warning that counterfeit and poorly produced products sold online threaten public health. She emphasized the importance of tighter internet control and advised consumers to buy cosmetics from pharmacies for safety.

