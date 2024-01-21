17 PKK terrorists ‘neutralized’ in northern Iraq, Syria

ANKARA

The Turkish security forces “neutralized” 17 PKK terrorists in the Operation Claw-Lock area in northern Iraq and several other operation areas in Syria’s north, the Defense Ministry has announced.

In a written statement on X on Jan. 21, the ministry noted that the Turkish forces conducted an airstrike targeting the 10 terrorists in the operation area.

“Our heroic Turkish army continues to demolish terrorist hideouts with their steel claws,” the statement added.

Another statement on the same day noted that the seven PKK terrorists were “neutralized” in the areas of Euphrates Shield and Peace Spring operations.

The ministry on Jan. 20 announced that another nine terrorists “neutralized” in northern Iraq through an air operation.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralize" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

The PKK is listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the U.S., the U.K. and the EU.

Türkiye launched Operation Claw-Lock in April 2022 to target the PKK terror organization's hideouts in Iraq's northern Metina, Zap and Avasin-Basyan regions near the Turkish border.