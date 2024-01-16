165 PKK suspects nabbed in nationwide terror op

ANKARA

Turkish security forces apprehended 165 PKK suspects in simultaneous counterterror operations conducted across 28 out of all 81 provinces, Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya has announced.

The operation named "Heroes-43" targeted the youth and female structures of the PKK terrorist organization, individuals engaged in terrorist propaganda through social media accounts and those identified in photos with members of the terror group, Yerlikaya stated on Jan. 16 on X, formerly known as Twitter.

In simultaneous operations, the forces also seized a large number of digital materials and documents related to the various structures of the terror organization, the minister added.

The latest phase of the "Heroes" operation series, aimed at suspects involved in terrorist activities within the country, came after PKK attacks over the weekend that claimed the lives of nine Turkish soldiers. The PKK is listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the U.S. and the EU.

Intensifying their counter-terrorism efforts domestically and conducting airstrikes in border regions, Turkish forces reported the destruction of 23 terrorist targets in northern Iraq and Syria late on Jan. 15.

The Defense Ministry, in a written statement, disclosed that airstrikes were carried out against terrorist targets in the northern Iraqi regions of Metina, Gara, Hakurk, and Qandil, as well as in northern Syria.

"The air strikes destroyed 23 targets including caves, shelters, tunnels, ammunition/supply depots, supply materials and facilities used by the terrorist organization to generate income," the statement read.

In these operations, a large number of terrorists were “neutralized,” the statement said, without specifying the exact count. The ministry also shared footage of the operations. The term “neutralize” is frequently used by the Turkish military and officials to denote that the terrorists in question have either surrendered, been killed, or captured during operations.

In another operation targeting the PKK terrorist organization on Jan. 16, the National Intelligence Organization (MİT) “neutralized” Liman Suwyeş, identified as one of the so-called leaders of the female structure of the PKK in the Qamishli region of Syria and a purported member of the terrorist organization's so-called council.

The local media reported that Suwyeş managed the organization's social activities and coordination in Syria, conveying instructions from Qandil to female organization members in the Qamishli region near the Turkish border. Additionally, the terrorist was found to organize operational activities directed towards Türkiye in line with the organization's goals and objectives, intelligence sources said.