16 PKK terrorists ‘neutralized’ in N Syria

ANKARA
Security forces have “neutralized” 16 PKK terrorists in northern Syria, the Defense Ministry said on June 15.

“Our Turkish Armed Forces have neutralized an additional 16 terrorists, targeting the terrorist nests in the Tel Rifaat and Manbij regions. Mehmetçik [Turkish soldiers] continues to destroy the terror dens,” the ministry said in a social media statement.

The number of terrorists neutralized in the region increased to 57, the statement added. Security forces have neutralized another 41 PKK/YPG terrorists on June 14.

The operations were initiated in response to last week’s simultaneous rocket attacks in the Operation Euphrates Shield zone and on a police compound in the border province of Kilis.

The terrorists neutralized by the Turkish forces included senior members, local media reported.

Turkish military and officials use the term “neutralize” to imply the terrorists in question surrendered, were killed or captured.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK — listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the U.S. and EU — has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.

The Turkish army launched a trio of operations - Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018) and Peace Spring (2019) - across the country’s border in northern Syria to “prevent the formation of a terror corridor” and “enable the peaceful settlement of residents.”

