16 pct of Trabzon’s surface area prone to landslides

TRABZON

Some 16 percent of the total surface area of the northern province of Trabzon is prone to the risk of flooding and landslides, a risk map prepared by the Presidency of Disaster and Emergency Management (AFAD) has shown.

“We urgently need engineering support in the upcoming construction plans and works in Trabzon,” Ömer Kıratlı, the provincial AFAD director, told Demirören News Agency on June 15.

The map was prepared within the scope of a project named “Disaster Risk Analysis System,” known as “ARAS,” in coordination with AFAD and Black Sea Technical University (KTÜ) professionals.

According to the map, some 750 square kilometers of the province’s 4,685 square kilometers of land, which is around 16 percent, is prone to “high” and “very high” risks of natural calamity.

Only 104,500 buildings of the city’s total 268,500 structures are on “low risk.”

The number of buildings in the city with “very high” risks is some 16,400, and with “high risk” is 83,000.

“Some 64,000 structures are on ‘medium risky’ lands,” the expert said.

Warning residents to be more alert against natural calamities, Kıratlı hinted at a probability of new floods and landslides.

“There was too much snowfall this year, besides too much rainfall in June. With the melting of snow, we witnessed many landslides,” he said. “To date, we have figured out some 300 cases of damaged houses and roads. We now face thunderstorms. This may cause floodings.”

The expert also said that, unfortunately, many houses lie on risky lands.

“Due to lack of space, there are also houses near stream beds, which means ‘danger’ of floods and landslides,” he noted.