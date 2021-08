159 historical artifacts recovered in southern Turkey

MERSİN

At least 159 historical artifacts were recovered and a suspected smuggler arrested in southern Turkey on Aug. 21.

The artifacts, believed to date back to the Roman era, were found in an operation in the Tarsus district of Mersin province, according to security officials.

A vehicle used by the suspect was also seized.

The artifacts have been delivered to the relevant authorities in Tarsus, the officials said.