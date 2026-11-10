156-year-old ‘Coppelia’ ballet returns to Ankara stage

ANKARA

The visible section might be only part of a much larger underground complex, potentially comparable in scale to the Basilica Cistern, officials say.

The Ankara State Opera and Ballet stages “Coppelia,” a 156-year-old ballet featuring a mechanical doll, at the Opera Stage, under the choreography of Hungarian artist Gyula György Harangozo.

Set to music by French composer Leo Delibes, the ballet premiered at the Paris Opera on May 25, 1870. Previously staged by the Ankara State Opera and Ballet in 1961 and 2014, the three-act production will return to the stage after a 12-year break.

Speaking to state-run Anadolu Agency, Harangozo said he could stage “Coppelia” at any time because of its beautiful story, adding that his priority was for dancers to enjoy their roles and feel happy on stage.

“I believe this happiness will also reach the audience,” he said, describing the production as suitable for all age groups.

“This work is not just for ballet audiences, but for everyone. Children, young people and even 100-year-olds can find something they enjoy in it,” he said.

Harangozo described the three main characters, Swanilda, Franz and Coppelius, as having distinct personalities, identifying Coppelius as the most intriguing.

He said Coppelius should not be regarded as a villain, but rather as the conscience of the story.

“He does not want to hurt anyone. The young people enter his house without permission, and everything that happens develops from there. I want the audience to like Coppelius, too,” he said.

The choreographer noted that the roles of Swanilda and Franz require both acting and dancing skills, while the production also includes technically demanding sections of classical ballet.

He praised the dancers’ performances during rehearsals, particularly those of Sultan Erol, İlhan Durgut and Hakan Odabaşı, who has maintained a successful career for many years.

‘Mechanical toys of the past are like today’s AI’

Harangozo said the story of “Coppelia,” centered on a mechanical doll, could be linked to modern technology.

Recalling how mechanical toys once created a world of wonder for people and operated through winding mechanisms rather than batteries, he drew a parallel with artificial intelligence.

“Today, artificial intelligence is part of our lives. We can draw a parallel between the impact a mechanical doll had on people in the past and the place technology occupies in our lives today,” he said.

Ankara State Opera and Ballet Ballet Master Özge Onat described the preparation process as intensive and exciting, saying the dancers had successfully tackled the technically challenging work.

She said the choreographers arrived in Ankara about a month ago and conducted an intensive rehearsal schedule.

“Coppelia” is among the works in the classical ballet repertoire that push dancers’ technical limits, Onat said, adding that the production had been prepared in a remarkably short time thanks to the dancers’ talent, determination and dedication.

Onat recalled that she had performed in an earlier staging of the ballet in Ankara, while this time she was involved as a coach and audience member.

Swanilda will be portrayed by Sultan Erol, Nilay Tahiroğlu, Beril Baştürk and Deniz Derelioğlu in alternating performances. Franz will be played by İlhan Durgut, Umutcan Arzuman, Buğrahan Alnıaçık and Bartucan Şimşir, while Hakan Odabaşı, David Khozashvili and Aralcan Kocabey will share the role of Coppelius.

Nilay Tahiroğlu, Serapsu Yaşar, Begüm Öztürk and Doğa Deniz Usta will alternate as Coppelia.

The performance features Artun Hoinic conducting the orchestra, with choreography by Harangozo. Talat Ayhan designed the set, Gazal Erten created the costumes and Ali Gökdemir handled the lighting.

Set in a small town near the Galicia border in Poland, the ballet tells the story of a series of events surrounding Coppelia, a mechanical doll created by toymaker Coppelius.

Swanilda becomes jealous when her fiancé Franz shows an interest in Coppelia. She and her friends enter Coppelius’ house and discover that the mysterious girl is actually a mechanical doll. Following a series of misunderstandings, Swanilda and Franz reconcile, and celebrations begin in the town.

The ballet will have four further performances at the Ankara State Opera and Ballet’s Opera Stage on Nov. 12 at 8 p.m., Nov. 14 at 1 p.m., Nov. 26 at 8 p.m. and Nov. 28 at 8 p.m. Tickets and updated performance information are available through the State Opera and Ballet’s Sanat Cepte platform.